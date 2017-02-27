Harvest Real-Time Strawberry Festival...

Harvest Real-Time Strawberry Festival Traffic Info with Florida 511

Whether they come for the live music, food contests, livestock shows or endless baskets of strawberries, the Florida Department of Transportation encourages residents and visitors attending the 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival to use the Florida 511 Traveler Information System for a safe arrival and fewer traffic delays. Florida 511 can help motorists find the best route to and from the 82nd festival, which runs from Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 12, at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City.

