Harvest Real-Time Strawberry Festival Traffic Info with Florida 511
Whether they come for the live music, food contests, livestock shows or endless baskets of strawberries, the Florida Department of Transportation encourages residents and visitors attending the 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival to use the Florida 511 Traveler Information System for a safe arrival and fewer traffic delays. Florida 511 can help motorists find the best route to and from the 82nd festival, which runs from Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 12, at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|16 hr
|Lostluv
|15
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Sun
|payme
|5
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Feb 23
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Feb 23
|BizKit
|7
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC