Gunman in murder-suicide was angry wife left him for another woman 0:0
A Florida man unable to cope with separating from his longtime wife killed her and her girlfriend because he thought their new relationship was immoral, according to his former divorce attorney. Armed with a shotgun and wearing a bulletproof vest, Vincente Fuillerat broke into the home of Samara Routenberg in Brandon, where his estranged wife, Lisa Fuillerat, 51, had been living and got into a shootout with both women on Friday.
Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, S...
|39 min
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|1 hr
|payme
|7
