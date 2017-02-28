Gunman in murder-suicide was angry wi...

Gunman in murder-suicide was angry wife left him for another woman 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A Florida man unable to cope with separating from his longtime wife killed her and her girlfriend because he thought their new relationship was immoral, according to his former divorce attorney. Armed with a shotgun and wearing a bulletproof vest, Vincente Fuillerat broke into the home of Samara Routenberg in Brandon, where his estranged wife, Lisa Fuillerat, 51, had been living and got into a shootout with both women on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, S... 39 min YouDidntBuildThat 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 1 hr payme 7
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... 4 hr Mex 13
research chemicals shop liste 4 hr Mex 10
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia 4 hr Mex 9
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 4 hr Mex 13
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 7 hr BiZKit 72
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC