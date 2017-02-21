Gun bills line up in Florida Legislature

4 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A measure that would reduce the penalty for people who briefly display a firearm in public and make it a non-criminal offense has been filed in the House. The proposal , filed Friday by Rep. Neil Combee, R-Polk City, is identical to a bill filed by Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

