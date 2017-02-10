Gulf of Florida offers white sandy beaches, great seafood and spectacular sunsets
Just hours before Donald Trump 's eclipse of Hillary Clinton in the presidential race for the White House, Barack Obama assured us whatever the outcome the sun would still rise over America in the morning. As we flew direct with British Airways into The Donald's USA, the sun was setting and we had to wait to see if Obama's prediction would come to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|5 hr
|Swenson
|13
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|5 hr
|Swenson
|69
|Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|alawsi
|8
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|Sat
|Pope Benedictum
|4
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|Sat
|Mohamed
|1
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Sat
|PoorHarlotInceztL...
|49
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC