Gov. Rick Scott to Host Fighting for Florida Jobs Roundtable in Panama City

Tomorrow, February 14th, Governor Rick Scott will host a Fighting for Florida Jobs Roundtable with business owners, economic development leaders, tourism leaders, and community members to discuss the local economic impact of VISIT FLORIDA and Enterprise Florida.

