Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8
Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother. The Florida Times-Union reports that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|19 hr
|SultanHengzt
|10
|Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The...
|19 hr
|Buddy Baker
|58
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Sat
|Leah
|29
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap
|Feb 2
|rrclark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC