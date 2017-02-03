Girl, 5, killed in accidental shootin...

Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8

Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother. The Florida Times-Union reports that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.

