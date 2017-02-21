Gainesville Music History Book Wins Florida Book Award
The 2016 Florida Book Awards winners were announced on February 18th and the 2016 book, "Music Everywhere: The Rock and Roll Roots of a Southern Town" , was awarded a bronze medal in the Florida Nonfiction category. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, two Eagles , and Stephen Stills: all in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and all started making music in Gainesville in the 1960s.
