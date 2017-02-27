Gainer questions House motives on Triumph bill
An amendment to a proposed Florida House bill would eliminate one aspect of oversight for the Triumph Gulf Coast board selected to allocate Northwest Florida's share of BP funds. But the same amendment, put forth by Jay Trumbull, the chairman of the House Select Committee on Triumph Gulf Coast, would allow the board “to provide grants to Visit Florida to promote tourism.” That's the same Visit Florida that House Speaker Richard Corcoran has spent the last few weeks threatening to eliminate, and he's received key support in achieving that goal from Trumbull, R-Panama City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|1 hr
|bensalem 555
|1
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mon
|Lostluv
|15
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Sun
|payme
|5
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Feb 23
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Feb 23
|BizKit
|7
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC