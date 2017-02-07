Flying insect infesting Floridaa s Marco Island identified

Scientists have identified the shore fly as the flying insect that has been infesting Marco Island, Florida, beaches over the last few weeks. The flies were originally suspected to be black flies , but Chadd Chustz, Marco Island's environmental specialist, confirmed the pests were shore flies by sending photos of the insects to entomologists throughout Florida's Collier County, the Collier County Mosquito Control District and to the University of Florida.

