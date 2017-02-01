Florida woman steals $100,000 from lo...

Florida woman steals $100,000 from longtime friend, investigators say

An Orlando woman has been charged with stealing $120,000 from her friend of more than 20 years, investigators say. Deborah Joan McNeil, 64, was appointed guardian over Eva Watson in August 2015 after Watson had a debilitating stroke, police said.

