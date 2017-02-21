Florida woman rescues Dalmatian tossed from window of SUV
A Florida woman says she was driving home in Boca Raton when she saw a sport utility vehicle slow down and someone pushed an emaciated Dalmatian out of the passenger window. Lisa Gabrielle tells local news outlets the dog chased after the SUV.
