Florida woman rescues Dalmatian tossed from window of SUV

17 hrs ago

A Florida woman says she was driving home in Boca Raton when she saw a sport utility vehicle slow down and someone pushed an emaciated Dalmatian out of the passenger window. Lisa Gabrielle tells local news outlets the dog chased after the SUV.

