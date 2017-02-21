Florida woman accused of abandoning '...

Florida woman accused of abandoning 'Baby Willow' pregnant again, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The woman accused of abandoning her newborn child in 2016 near an Orlando apartment complex is once again pregnant, state officials said. Susan Richardson was the subject of a massive search after she gave birth to a baby girl at or near the Willow Bend apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spring break action? btcmacro drinking game flo... 8 hr BTCMACROECON 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 18 hr tchorinos 3
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 18 hr PORTSTEWART 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Feb 23 the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Feb 23 BizKit 7
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 22 Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Feb 22 Franco 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC