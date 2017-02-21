Florida woman accused of abandoning 'Baby Willow' pregnant again, officials say
The woman accused of abandoning her newborn child in 2016 near an Orlando apartment complex is once again pregnant, state officials said. Susan Richardson was the subject of a massive search after she gave birth to a baby girl at or near the Willow Bend apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spring break action? btcmacro drinking game flo...
|8 hr
|BTCMACROECON
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|18 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Feb 23
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Feb 23
|BizKit
|7
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC