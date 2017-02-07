Florida Taking Steps to Resume Death ...

Florida Taking Steps to Resume Death Penalty

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

The Florida Legislature is taking its first - and maybe only - step to fix the law so that the state can resume death penalty cases once again. A Senate panel on Monday voted for a measure that requires a unanimous jury verdict in cases where the death penalty is being sought by prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 53 min Cfnm 17
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 59 min NanuNanu 11
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 1 hr NanuNanu 67
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Sun Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und... Sun tomin cali 1
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... Sun Buddy Baker 58
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Feb 4 Leah 29
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC