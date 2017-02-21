Florida Supreme Court Rules Hospital Must Provide Records in Medical Malpractice Case

The Florida Supreme Court issued an important ruling in a medical malpractice case, deciding that a 2004 constitutional amendment requires a hospital to provide medical records to a patient's family. The family of Marie Charles had filed the lawsuit against Southern Baptist Hospital of Florida, Inc., doing business as Baptist Medical Center, alleging that negligence on the part of the medical provider caused her to suffer a serious neurological injury.

