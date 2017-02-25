Florida Softball Takes Two to Start the Citrus Classic
The third ranked Florida softball team opened play at the Citrus Classic on Friday at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The Gators took on Syracuse and Fordham and finished the day with two shutouts.
