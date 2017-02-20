Florida prosecutors can seek death penalty despite questions
Prosecutors can seek the death penalty in ongoing cases despite constitutional issues with the Florida's death penalty law, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The ruling addresses questions that had prosecutors in limbo after the state Supreme Court ruled last October that the state's new death penalty law was unconstitutional.
