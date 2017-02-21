Florida Police Officer Charged With M...

Florida Police Officer Charged With Manslaughter

Read more: Yahoo!

A Florida police officer who accidentally shot and killed a retired librarian during a citizens police academy demonstration has turned himself into authorities Wednesday after being charged with manslaughter, according to local reports. The chief of police of Punta Gorda, a small city located a few hours south of Tampa, was also charged with misdemeanor negligence.

