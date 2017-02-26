Florida police chief, officer arrested in woman's fatal shooting at citizen's academy exercise
A Florida police chief and one of his officers are facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old retired librarian during a citizen's academy "shoot/don't shoot" class last summer. Fox 13 Tampa reports that Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis and Officer Lee Coel were arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the State Attorney's Office.
