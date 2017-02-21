Florida man says - love persists' for wife who tried to kill him
A Florida teacher and mother of three shot her husband twice and then fatally shot herself in botched murder-suicide on Saturday, but their love survives. Holly Fisher shot her husband Jason "Chase" Fisher, both 46, in the hand and chest before taking her own life, North Port Police said, according to the New York Post .
