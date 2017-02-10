Florida man rescues bald eagle from a...

Florida man rescues bald eagle from alligator's mouth

A Florida man helped rescue a bald eagle that was being attacked by an alligator because he "couldn't watch America's symbol die." David Anderson hopped into a pond in the back of his Parrish home to rescue the eagle from the gator's clutches while a neighbor called Justin Matthews of Matthews Wildlife Rescue for help.

