Florida man rescues bald eagle from alligator's mouth
A Florida man helped rescue a bald eagle that was being attacked by an alligator because he "couldn't watch America's symbol die." David Anderson hopped into a pond in the back of his Parrish home to rescue the eagle from the gator's clutches while a neighbor called Justin Matthews of Matthews Wildlife Rescue for help.
