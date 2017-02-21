Florida Man Gets a Century in Prison ...

Florida Man Gets a Century in Prison in Child Porn Case

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

A South Florida man has been sentenced to a century in prison following his conviction in a federal child pornography case. Miami prosecutors said Thursday that 39-year-old Manuel Perez Gonzalez would also have to register as a sex offender and serve 25 years of probation if he ever got out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Thu the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Thu BizKit 7
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Wed payme 1
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Wed Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Wed Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
Any Indivisables Feb 17 ardith 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC