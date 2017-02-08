Florida man charged with fatally stabbing neighbor's dog 10 times
A 33-year-old Central Florida man is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor's dog 10 times on Monday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Benjamin Klongerbo, killed the dog after his pet was involved in a fight with a neighbor's animal.
