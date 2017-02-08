Florida man charged with fatally stab...

Florida man charged with fatally stabbing neighbor's dog 10 times

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A 33-year-old Central Florida man is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor's dog 10 times on Monday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Benjamin Klongerbo, killed the dog after his pet was involved in a fight with a neighbor's animal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... 3 hr James Burns 1
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 13 hr MichaelN 27
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 17 hr Kremik 12
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 17 hr Kremik 68
News Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire 22 hr jtackett 1
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Feb 5 Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,606 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC