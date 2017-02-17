Florida man arrested for plot to blow...

Florida man arrested for plot to blow up Target stores to tank stock

A Florida man has been charged in connection with a plot to bomb Target stores along the East Coast, with hopes that such an attack would force the retailer's stock to plunge and allow him to cheaply buy its stock, federal investigators announced Thursday. Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala has been charged with "possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

