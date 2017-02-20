Florida Lottery Celebrates $31 Billio...

Florida Lottery Celebrates $31 Billion to Education

The Florida Lottery today announced that its latest transfer to the state's education trust fund brings its life-to-date education contributions to more than $31 billion. "This milestone would not have been possible without the support of our loyal players, dedicated retailers and hardworking Lottery staff," said Florida Lottery Secretary Tom Delacenserie.

