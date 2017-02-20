Florida Lottery Celebrates $31 Billion to Education
The Florida Lottery today announced that its latest transfer to the state's education trust fund brings its life-to-date education contributions to more than $31 billion. "This milestone would not have been possible without the support of our loyal players, dedicated retailers and hardworking Lottery staff," said Florida Lottery Secretary Tom Delacenserie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Mon
|Facebreaker
|17
|Any Indivisables
|Feb 17
|ardith
|2
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|3
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|9
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|71
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Feb 13
|DerSchweizer
|14
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|Feb 13
|Imprtnrd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC