Florida legislators right to get tougher on texting while driving | Opinion
Inexperienced drivers ages 15 to 17 caught by police texting behind the wheel could soon face stricter enforcement if two South Florida politicians succeed in getting their bill signed into law. State Rep. Emily Slosberg and Sen. Rene Garcia have introduced legislation to make texting while driving for novice drivers a primary offense.
