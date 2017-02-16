Florida legislators hide projects in university budgets | Florida Trend Education
Over the past seven years, lawmakers have quietly tucked nearly $315 million for their secret projects into state budgets, hiding them in the billions they give to universities to operate with the understanding that this is extra money for special purposes. [Source: Naples Daily News ] Applications to the University of Florida reached a new record this year, with more than 34,000 prospective students vying for admission during the summer and fall semesters of 2017.
