Florida legislators hide projects in ...

Florida legislators hide projects in university budgets | Florida Trend Education

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Florida Trend

Over the past seven years, lawmakers have quietly tucked nearly $315 million for their secret projects into state budgets, hiding them in the billions they give to universities to operate with the understanding that this is extra money for special purposes. [Source: Naples Daily News ] Applications to the University of Florida reached a new record this year, with more than 34,000 prospective students vying for admission during the summer and fall semesters of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 14 SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 13 DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Feb 13 Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Feb 12 alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC