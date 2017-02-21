Florida lawmakers propose creating animal abuse registry Keeping...
House Bill 871 would create an animal abuse registry that is open to the public and lists everyone convicted of animal cruelty. "We don't want animals in the hands of people who are going to abuse them," Jacksonville resident Nicole Silvestre said.
