Florida golfer used his club to escape from an alligator

Melania the green goddess: First Lady shares her unexpected love of GARDENING on day-trip with Japanese PM's wife after coming under fire for skipping out on official White House tour yesterday Pictured: New Jersey twin, 29, killed falling from an escalator inside the World Trade Center Oculus while trying to catch the hat her sister dropped CBS anchor Josh Elliott 'announced he'd been promoted and was leaving his show live on-air - but it was the first network bosses knew about it' EXCLUSIVE: Party with the president: Trump prepares to attend exotic 70th birthday of billionaire friend Stephen Schwarzman at his $32m Palm Beach mansion along with the Japanese prime minister Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old 'miracle' daughter Maddie leaves hospital uninjured aside from BRUISES on her neck after flipping ATV into a pond and being submerged for two minutes World's eighth biggest spammer, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.