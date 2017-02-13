Florida Frontiers: Shipwreck survivors saved by Houses of Refuge
Ten Houses of Refuge were built by the U.S. Life Saving Service between 1876 and 1886 to help shipwreck survivors. They were exclusively built in Florida.
