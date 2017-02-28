Florida consumer sentiment in Februar...

Florida consumer sentiment in February drops from record high

After three months of positive gains, consumer sentiment among Floridians fell 3.3 points in February to 94.0, according to the latest University of Florida consumer survey. The pattern in Florida is similar to consumer sentiment at the national level, which also dropped 2.2 points in February to 96.3 from January's record 98.5 according to the University of Michigan's survey of consumers.

