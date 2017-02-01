Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga holds media availability before...

Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga h...

Who: Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga, former president of The Florida Bar and Commission Executive Chair Greg Coleman, immediate past president of The Florida Bar Foundation Donny MacKenzie, and The Florida Bar Foundation Executive Director and CEO Bruce Blackwell Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga will lead a media availability to discuss the continuing work of the standing Commission on Access to Civil Justice ahead of its first meeting in 2017. The commission works to address the barriers that impede access to civil justice faced by hundreds of thousands of Floridians.

