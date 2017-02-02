Florida CFO: We arrest 4 a day, but few referred on water claims
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater told insurers gathered in Miami Thursday he oversees an average of four arrests a day, though he seen relatively few referrals on an issue insurers say represents a crisis driving up rates - abusive claims for water damage, such as from a broken pipe. "As of today, we have arrested 7,905 bad actors," Atwater told attendees at the Florida Chamber of Commerce Insurance Summit, having served in his office a little more than 2,000 days.
