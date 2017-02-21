Florida begins process of issuing med...

Florida begins process of issuing medical marijuana ID cards

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The cards, which are issued through the Office of Compassionate Use, are part of regulations passed by the Florida Legislature last year. Department of Health spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri says the rule became effective Feb. 19. To apply for a card, a patient must be a Florida resident and qualify to receive medical marijuana.

