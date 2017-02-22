Flagler College professor's book take...

Flagler College professor's book takes Silver Medal in Florida Book Awards competition

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

A Flagler College professor's in-depth study of the civil rights movement in northwest Florida has earned him a prestigious 2016 Florida Book Award for his book, titled "Beyond Integration: The Black Freedom Struggle in Escambia County, Florida, 1960-1980." Dr. J. Michael Butler won the Silver Medal in the awards' "General Non-Fiction" category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) 6 hr the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 6 hr BizKit 7
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 23 hr payme 1
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Wed Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Wed Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
Any Indivisables Feb 17 ardith 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC