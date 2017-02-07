Five Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 8
Prosecutors have declined to file charges against Lakensha Smith-Loyd, the niece of Markeith Loyd. Markeith Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and other charges related to the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|2 hr
|MichaelN
|27
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|6 hr
|Kremik
|12
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|6 hr
|Kremik
|68
|Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire
|11 hr
|jtackett
|1
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The...
|Feb 5
|Buddy Baker
|58
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC