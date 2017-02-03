Five Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 3
Tampa police said in a statement Thursday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy who now faces first-degree murder and robbery charges in the Tuesday night death of James Beck. A 16-year-old is already in custody who is facing murder and robbery charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|16 hr
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The...
|22 hr
|Anon
|51
|Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap
|Thu
|rrclark
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Thu
|NanuNunu
|66
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Thu
|NanuNunu
|9
|Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 1
|Pharts Like These
|29
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|Feb 1
|Patrice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC