Five Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 2
The Florida Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal Wednesday in the case involving Jacksonville attorney Kelly Mathis, meaning an October ruling from Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal will stand. The earlier ruling says the trial judge should have allowed Mathis' legal team to call certain witnesses to bolster its defense.
