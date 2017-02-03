Five Things to Know in Florida for Fe...

Five Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 2

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Navarre Press

The Florida Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal Wednesday in the case involving Jacksonville attorney Kelly Mathis, meaning an October ruling from Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal will stand. The earlier ruling says the trial judge should have allowed Mathis' legal team to call certain witnesses to bolster its defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... 4 hr LezBeAlone 5
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... 11 hr Anon 51
Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap Thu rrclark 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Thu NanuNunu 66
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Thu NanuNunu 9
News Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11) Feb 1 Pharts Like These 29
ChemicalCowboys Review Feb 1 Patrice 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC