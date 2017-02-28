Face-biter said he fled demon-like fi...

Face-biter said he fled demon-like figure before Florida killings

In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Austin Harrouff is transported by detectives to the Martin County Jail from St. Mary's Hospital in Florida. Harrouff, the Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and chewing on the dead man's face, told TV personality Phil McGraw he had been running from a demon-like figure named Daniel before the attack.

Chicago, IL

