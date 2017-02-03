EPA dissolution could affect Northwes...

EPA dissolution could affect Northwest Florida

1 hr ago

First District Congressman Matt Gaetz said his proposal to abolish the EPA isn't designed to direct states how to regulate environmental issues, but to free them to do so without federal meddling. When the Environmental Protection Agency was established in 1970 under the Reagan administration, states did not have the wherewithal to properly legislate and regulate environmental protections, Gaetz said.

