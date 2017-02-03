EPA dissolution could affect Northwest Florida
First District Congressman Matt Gaetz said his proposal to abolish the EPA isn't designed to direct states how to regulate environmental issues, but to free them to do so without federal meddling. When the Environmental Protection Agency was established in 1970 under the Reagan administration, states did not have the wherewithal to properly legislate and regulate environmental protections, Gaetz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The...
|12 min
|RushFan666
|57
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|1 hr
|Leah
|29
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|23 hr
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap
|Thu
|rrclark
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Thu
|NanuNunu
|66
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Thu
|NanuNunu
|9
|Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 1
|Pharts Like These
|29
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC