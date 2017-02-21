Emails Show EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Wa...

Emails Show EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Was Cozy With Florida-Backed Energy Representatives

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Floridians know what that means: Every time well-meaning citizens or politicians try to lobby the state to pass energy or environmental regulations, the leather utility company boot stomps on Tallahassee's neck. It's not fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) 3 hr the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 3 hr BizKit 7
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 20 hr payme 1
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Wed Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Wed Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
Any Indivisables Feb 17 ardith 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC