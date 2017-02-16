Editorial: Water claims spell trouble...

Editorial: Water claims spell trouble for Florida property insurance market

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Legislature has avoided the assignment of benefits issue for several years, but now lawmakers cannot ignore the continuing rise in water damage claims and the serious consequences for homeowners and the insurance market. A steady drip usually signals bigger trouble, and this is no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 14 SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 13 DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Feb 13 Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Feb 12 alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC