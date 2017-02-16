Editorial: Water claims spell trouble for Florida property insurance market
The Legislature has avoided the assignment of benefits issue for several years, but now lawmakers cannot ignore the continuing rise in water damage claims and the serious consequences for homeowners and the insurance market. A steady drip usually signals bigger trouble, and this is no exception.
