Duran Duran's World Tour Adds Stop in South Florida
Iconic British pop group Duran Duran announced they are adding South Florida to their spring concert lineup in support of their latest album "Paper Gods." The next leg of the "Paper Gods" World Tour set to kick-off on March 17th in Palm Springs, California will take Duran Duran through Houston and Dallas, Texas before the band makes their way down to South America where they are slated to perform at the Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|1 hr
|Facebreaker
|17
|Any Indivisables
|Feb 17
|ardith
|2
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|3
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|9
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|71
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Feb 13
|DerSchweizer
|14
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|Feb 13
|Imprtnrd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC