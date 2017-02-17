Duran Duran's World Tour Adds Stop in South Florida

Iconic British pop group Duran Duran announced they are adding South Florida to their spring concert lineup in support of their latest album "Paper Gods." The next leg of the "Paper Gods" World Tour set to kick-off on March 17th in Palm Springs, California will take Duran Duran through Houston and Dallas, Texas before the band makes their way down to South America where they are slated to perform at the Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

