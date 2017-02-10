Disney World ticket prices increase Sunday
Prices for tickets and annual passes at Walt Disney World will increase Sunday, while the resort will also make changes in policies regarding online purchases and expiration dates. Disney last year introduced seasonal one-day ticket pricing, with three tiers based on time of year.
