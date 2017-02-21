Disabled vet beaten by accused animal...

Disabled vet beaten by accused animal abusers given car

9 hrs ago

A disabled Navy veteran who says he was beaten up when he tried to get three young men to stop torturing a turtle got a nice surprise from a Florida car dealership. On Wednesday, 45-year-old Garry Blough was given the keys to a 2012 Kia Forte from Daytona Kia-Mitsubishi.

