Disabled vet beaten by accused animal abusers given car
A disabled Navy veteran who says he was beaten up when he tried to get three young men to stop torturing a turtle got a nice surprise from a Florida car dealership. On Wednesday, 45-year-old Garry Blough was given the keys to a 2012 Kia Forte from Daytona Kia-Mitsubishi.
