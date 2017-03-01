Days after face-eating attack, accused teen does hospital bed...
Austin Harrouff, the 19-year-old former Florida Statue University student accused of killing and chewing on a Tequesta couple, did a video interview with Dr. Phil from his hospital bed. A Brevard County man was caught on surveillance video abusing a Shih Tzu at a boarding facility, causing the dog significant leg injury.
