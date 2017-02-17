Daubert Under the Microscope Again by Florida Courts
In a ruling that raises new issues about the adoption of the Daubert standard for the admissibility of expert opinions in Florida state court, the Florida Supreme Court has declined to adopt, to the extent they are procedural, the 2013 legislative changes the Florida Evidence Code that put the Daubert standard into effect. In Re: Amendments to the Florida Evidence Code, No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|20 hr
|Facebreaker
|17
|Any Indivisables
|Feb 17
|ardith
|2
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|3
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|9
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|71
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Feb 13
|DerSchweizer
|14
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|Feb 13
|Imprtnrd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC