Daily school recess requirement passes important test in Florida Senate
Kindergartners at Miami Gardens Elementary School seem to have all the facts down about the benefits recess can bring. These energetic 5 and 6-year-olds feel the need for some sunshine and fresh air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|7 min
|payme
|1
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|13 hr
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|13 hr
|Franco
|1
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Feb 20
|Facebreaker
|17
|Any Indivisables
|Feb 17
|ardith
|2
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|3
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|71
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC