Crime 8 mins ago 8:25 a.m.Teen admits killing Florida woman in London knife rampage
A teenager has admitted killing a retired Florida teacher and injuring five other people in a stabbing rampage near the British Museum in London Somali-Norwegian Zakaria Bulhan, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in the Aug. 3 slaying of 64-year-old Darlene Horton. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of wounding during a hearing Monday at London's Central Criminal Court.
