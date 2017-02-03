Crime 8 mins ago 8:25 a.m.Teen admits killing Florida woman in London knife rampage

A teenager has admitted killing a retired Florida teacher and injuring five other people in a stabbing rampage near the British Museum in London Somali-Norwegian Zakaria Bulhan, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in the Aug. 3 slaying of 64-year-old Darlene Horton. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of wounding during a hearing Monday at London's Central Criminal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.