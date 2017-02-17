Crime 1 mins ago 4:57 a.m.Florida child welfare investigator arrested on drug charges
Florida authorities have arrested a child protective investigator they say was dealing heroin and cocaine. The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Laymeshia Hicks and fiance Xzaiveous Scott on several drug charges on Monday.
