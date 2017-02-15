Crash slowing I-4 west in Seminole County
Emergency crews were at a crash blocking at least two lanes of Interstate 4 west in Seminole County this morning. The crash happened about 5:35 a.m. near Mile Marker 96, just before the exit to State Road 434.
